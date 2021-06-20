Rockford funeral home hosts giveaway to encourage vaccinations

ROCKRORD (WREX) — Collins and Stones Funeral Home gave away food, clothes and 200 $25 gift cards to encourage people in the community to get vaccinated on Saturday.

The funeral home teamed up with the Winnebago County Health Department to bring in live music for the giveaway.

Part owner of the funeral home Caretha Collins says the funeral home celebrated Father's Day weekend for several years, but wanted to add the option to get vaccinated to the yearly event.

"Why not honor fathers? Collins said. "We can't be mothers without fathers, so 13 years ago, I decided to honor fathers."

The event and vaccination site were open to the public.