Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 and avoid a three-game sweep. The Cubs squeezed out the win after getting outscored 21-3 over the previous two days despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of three runs or fewer to eight games. But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills and a perfect performance by the bullpen. Marlins rookie Zach Thompson held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings. Patrick Wisdom singled leading off the fifth against Ross Detweiler on the 15th pitch and scored on Joc Pederson’s single to make it 2-0.