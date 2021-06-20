Israel arrests Arab suspects in mob killing of Jewish man

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have arrested eight Arab suspects in the killing of an Israeli Jewish man during a wave of ethnic violence last month. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died after being pelted with rocks during clashes between Arabs and Jews in the mixed city of Lod. Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem clashed on a nightly basis during the holy month of Ramadan in April and May over restrictions on public gatherings and attempts by settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families. The clashes spread to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, igniting mob violence in Israel’s mixed cities and an 11-day Gaza war.