Illinois governor signs voter access plan that moves primary

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands voter access and was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The new law makes voting by mail a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday. Pritzker says Illinois will stand up “for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy.” The law took effect immediately.