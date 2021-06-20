Flood Advisory issued June 20 at 11:08PM CDT until June 21 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Lake IL County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 1108 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen in portions of southern Lake and northern Cook

Counties.

Some locations that may experience minor flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,

Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,

Berwyn and Mount Prospect.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as

well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor

drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in

the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.