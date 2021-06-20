EU diplomat: mistrust at core of Lebanon political crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says a struggle for power and strong mistrust is at the heart of the fight between Lebanese political leaders and the deadlock over government formation for months. A power struggle has emerged between premier-designate Saad Hariri, named to the post in October, one one side, and President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, on the other. The political deadlock has worsened the country’s economic problem, unfolding since late 2019, worsened. The European Union foreign policy chief told a group of reporters Sunday before departing Lebanon that sanctions are one way to pressure the political leaders to form a government.