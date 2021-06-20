BMX Nationals return to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thousands of racers from all over the world, from all ages, met at the BMX Club in Rockford Saturday and Sunday for the BMX Midwest Nationals.

The event returned to Rockford after missing the 2020 Nationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think this is the first big event since phase five," Volunteer Garret Rapp said.

"It's a nice little kick-off for the city too."

Some of the racers even included some olympians on their way to the games next month.

The track, which is named "The number one ranked track in BMX US," according to Rapp, has been hosting the Nationals since 1986.

Riders from all ages we're seen lining up at the start. Even one seventy-two year old women who recently had double knee replacement.

For one eleven year old racer, the nerves of racing are always tough but once the gates drop, it's all an easy ride.

"I get so nervous and worked up before my race," Kaylie Ceresa said.

"But once you get out on the track it's like there is no nerves at all anymore. It's just so much fun."

Ceresa, who has been racing for five and a half years, was very happy that she was able to return to the Rockford track.

"Oh my gosh, I was extremely excited." Ceresa said.

Races are held at the Rockford BMX Club every Sunday now through October.