A cooler start with quiet conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After severe storms came through this evening, the coming week will feature cooler temperatures with more chances for rain.

Storms exit:

This evening storms have brought rainfall as well as damaging winds and hail to some areas. As the Stateline does remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1:00 AM, most of the rain and storms have already exited. As this activity pushes east, it continues to produce severe weather for the suburbs and the City of Chicago.

The overnight hours look to be clear from any severe activity as we will be left with cloud cover and temperatures in the 60's.

Cooling off:

With the handful of days that have broke 90 degrees, tomorrow will feel like a pleasant relief!

The start of your week will feature temperature highs in the low to middle 70's. Tuesday will be the last of the 70 degree weather that we will see this week. We slowly make our way back into the 80's by the end of the week.

Cooler temperatures set in for the start of the week.

Comparing tomorrow's forecast high to the high temperature we saw on Friday, we will be nearly 20 degrees cooler on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly closer to the average for the month of June, being 77.1 degrees.

As we head through the middle of the week, temperatures will slowly be bouncing back into the 80's. Next weekend will feature temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's.

Next chance:

The start of the week features dry and sunny conditions. Sunshine will make a return after a cloudy Sunday.

The next chance for rain arrives to the area by Tuesday night. The chance for rain is low for now, only light rain showers are possible into Wednesday. There does remain a chance for showers Wednesday morning.

Friday does feature the best chance for any activity, bringing a chance for rain showers and possibly thunderstorms as well.