1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city’s Juneteenth celebration. Oakland police say the unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt. The other five victims wer males ages 16 to 27 and a woman in her 20s. They were hospitalized were in stable condition Saturday night. Officials say two men running from the scene with guns were arrested, but it wasn’t clear if they were responsible for the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known whether there was any connection between the shooting and the Juneteenth events.