Zardes scores 2 goals, Crew beat Fire 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 in the final game at Crew Stadium. Zardes opened the scoring when he put away a failed clearance of a cross from Lucas Zelarayán in the 17th minute. Columbus closed out Crew Stadium — the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer and the club’s first home — before moving downtown to Lower.com Field next month. Chicago (1-6-1) has lost back-to-back games.