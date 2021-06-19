Wildlife officials tracking black bear in southern Illinois

REND CITY, Ill. (AP) — State wildlife officials are tracking a black bear that was first spotted more than a week ago by southern Illinois residents and was most recently seen wandering near a state reservoir. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Police and local law enforcement began tracking the bear on June 10 when it was spotted in the Monroe County town of Waterloo. The Southern Illinoisan reports the bear was seen Friday in Franklin County at the spillway for Rend Lake, a state reservoir. Wildlife officials say it is likely that all the sightings are of the same young, male black bear traveling through the area.