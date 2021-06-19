Sunday brings severe potential to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet Saturday, Father's Day brings two rounds of potentially severe storms.

Father's Day:

As we start the day tomorrow, conditions will likely stay dry. We may see a rain shower into the first half of the day as thunderstorms will work their way into the area after lunch time.

The Storm Predication Center has issued a slight risk for all of northern Illinois, which is a 2 out 5 on the threat scale seen in the yellow shading.

Severe storm outlook for Father's Day.

Today, the outlook has been updated to an enhanced risk, a 3 out of 5 seen in the orange shading. Some of our viewing area does fall under the enhanced risk. It includes all of Lee and Ogle counties. A sliver of southern Stephenson county is also included as well as the southern edge of Winnebago county, which does include the City of Rockford.

First round may be more scattered with the second being more widespread.

Timing for these storms will depend on when the expected warm front will move through the area. This event does feature two rounds, afternoon and evening. The first round is expected to be more scattered, to arrive mainly after 1 pm. The second round may form quickly behind the first, expected to be more widespread. This second round may impact the area between 6 and 11 pm.

The primary threats for tomorrows storms are stronger winds and hail.

The primary threats with these storms are strong winds and damaging hail. With the given ingredients, some will have the potential of producing a tornado. Although this risk is low, we will continue to monitor the coming storms and keep you up to date.

The overnight hours into Monday will become quiet as these storms exit the area into the late evening. The start of your next work week does feature dry and much cooler temperatures with forecast highs in the low to middle 70's.