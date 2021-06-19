Skip to Content

Janesville shooting leaves one woman with life threatening injuries

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Janesville police say one woman is fighting for her life after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on the 400 block of S. Ringold Street around 1:30 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a 58-year-old woman who was shot multiple times. She was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say they've identified everyone involved in the shooting and that there is no danger to the community.

