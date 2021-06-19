Hononegah’s run comes up short, place fourth at State

JOLIET (WREX) — The Hononegah baseball team had a year that turned a lot of heads. First, they won their first Sectional championship in program history. Then, they won their first Super Sectional title in program history punching them their first ever ticket to State.

Early on Saturday the Indians took on Plainfield East, who beat Hononegah 5-3. Noah Goddard hit a two-run homer, making it the third straight playoff game that the standout catcher had homered.

The Indians played a consolation game later in the day at 4 p.m. against O'Fallon, who lost to Lake Park in the other semi-final. Hononegah dropped the consolation game 6-4, to finish fourth in State. Although the Indians didn't come away with the wins they wanted, it was still a special year for them.

"This season has been unbelievable you know," said senior Noah Goddard. "Winning Sectional and then winning the Super Sectional you know, school history and you know it was just really special."

"Emotions were high, a lot of community support and media support and everyone around us not even Hononegah people but friends from other schools and people from other schools, in the NIC-10 in general coming to support us," said senior Braden Sayles. "It really means a lot for us to come down here and perform. In the NIC-10 we haven't done this in awhile so it's really nice for the conference as a whole to get down here and compete in the State finals."

The Indians finish the year 26-4, and finish fourth in 4A.