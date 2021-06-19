Guinea declares end to latest Ebola outbreak that killed 12

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization has declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea that emerged in February and killed 12 people. The latest outbreak was the first to emerge in Guinea since a deadly outbreak from 2014 to 2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa. That originated in the same region before spreading to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone. Guinea’s latest outbreak was declared Feb. 14 after three cases were detected in Gouecke, a rural community in the southern N’zerekore prefecture. There were 16 confirmed and seven probable cases.