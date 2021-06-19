Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 7-3. Framber Valdez had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season. The Astros tagged Lynn, who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs were earned, which was also the most he’d permitted this season.