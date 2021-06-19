Chicago boy, 7, honored for helping save his mother’s life

CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy has been honored and showered with gifts for helping save his mother by calling 911 and calmly providing information on her condition as she was suffering a seizure. Daniel Armani and his family got a tour Friday of the Engine 16 fire station in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. He got to sit behind a fire truck’s steering wheel and received several gifts, including a Lego fire truck, a new bicycle and a bike helmet. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Daniel, who goes by D.J., called 911 on May 30 as his mother was having an epileptic seizure and calmly relayed critical information.