A quiet Saturday leads to severe potential for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With sunshine and temperatures reaching the 90's once again, conditions for Sunday look to be very different with the potential for severe storms.

Stormy Sunday:

The start of our weekend has brought plenty of sunshine and yet another day where we broke 90 degrees. Today's high temperature reached 93 degrees. Tomorrow's temperatures will be slightly cooler as we are expecting stormy weather.

Father's Day will bring rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly into the afternoon. The Storm Predication Center has issued a slight risk for all of northern Illinois, which is a 2 out 5 on the threat scale.

Severe storm outlook for Father's Day.

This afternoon the outlook has been updated to an enhanced risk, a 3 out of 5. Some of our viewing area does fall under the enhanced risk. It includes all of Lee and Ogle counties. A sliver of southern Stephenson county is also included as well as the southern edge of Winnebago county, which does include the City of Rockford.

There are two rounds of storms expected with this event.

Timing for these storms features two rounds, afternoon and evening. The first is expected to be more scattered, to arrive mainly after 1 pm. The second round will form quickly behind the first, expected to be more widespread. This second round may impact the area between 6 and 11 pm.

Sunday's storms are expected to bring a threat of damaging hail and winds.

The primary threats with these storms are strong winds and damaging hail. With the given ingredients, some will have the potential of producing a tornado. Although this risk is low, we will continue to monitor the coming storms and keep you up to date.

The overnight hours into Monday will become quiet as these storms exit the area into the late evening. The start of your next work week does feature dry and much cooler temperatures with forecast highs in the low to middle 70's.