Weekend brings split conditions with sunshine and storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With another 90 degree day in the books, Saturday will bring similar conditions with a slight chance of storms overnight. Father's Day may pan out to be a stormy one.

Split weekend:

With the sunshine we saw today, more cloud cover will build in as we head into the evening. Saturday will become increasingly more sunny as clouds are expected to dissapate through the day.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 90's for another day, with the sunshine making it feel all that warmer. There does remain a slight chance for isolated storms early Saturday with a majority of the day staying dry.

Saturday looks to be the best day to enjoy the weather this weekend with rain on Sunday.

Father's Day on Sunday may be a soggy one. With chances for rain showers and storms increasing, some storms may become severe. The Storm Predication Center has issued our area as a 1 on a scale of 5 for severe weather.

Sunday may feature rain showers along with a few storms, some may be severe.

The biggest threat may be damaging winds and small hail. We will continue to track the coming stormy weather and keep you up to date. Be sure to download our 13 Weather Authority app to follow any updates.

Relief from the heat:

After the rain and storms leave our area Sunday night, much cooler temperatures are expected for the start of next week.

Once the rain passes Sunday, temperatures drop into the 70's for the start of next week.

With high temperatures reaching the 90's lately, these conditions will feel very pleasant. Forecast highs are set to be the middle 70's with calm conditions.

By the time we get to mid week, we will see temperatures rise back into the 80's for the end of next week.