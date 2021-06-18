Skip to Content

Tens of thousands in dark after blackout hits USVI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ power company is reporting a complete blackout in St. John and St. Thomas, which is the U.S. territory’s most populated island. Officials said Friday that the outage occurred when a key power plant lost all generation capacity late Thursday for unknown reasons. The Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority said it did not know when power would be restored. More than 51,600 people live in St. Thomas and more than 4,000 people live in St. John.

