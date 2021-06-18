Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND

SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES…

At 309 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beloit, moving

east at 60 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Delavan, Clinton, Darien, Richmond, Tiffany,

Hanover, Allens Grove, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Emerald Grove,

Johnstown Center and Delavan Lake.