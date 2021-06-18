Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:51AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 450 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered from near

Sterling, though Hooppole, to the Quad Cities, moving east at 50 mph.

These storms were moving over the same areas repeatedly.

Pea size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Milan,

Coal Valley, Hampton, Walnut, Tampico, Riverdale, Oak Grove,

Hooppole, Cleveland, Deer Grove, Osborn, Dayton, Carbon Cliff and

Ohio.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 2 and 15.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 14.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 9.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 11 and 18.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding

of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If

you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.