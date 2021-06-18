Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 3:34AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near South Beloit to near Rockford Airport.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry,

Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,

Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo,

Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport and Cary.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 41.

This includes… Boone County Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College,

Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Rock Cut State

Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford

Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.