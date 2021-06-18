Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 3:09AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 3:09AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ069-070-180845-
Walworth-Rock-
…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND
SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES…
At 309 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beloit, moving
east at 60 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Janesville, Beloit, Delavan, Clinton, Darien, Richmond, Tiffany,
Hanover, Allens Grove, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Emerald Grove,
Johnstown Center and Delavan Lake.