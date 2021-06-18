Several area athletes score medals at 2-A state track meet

CHARLESTON (WREX) — Plenty of track and field athletes from around the area finished the season in a big way at the state meet, with a couple of state champions leading the way. Dixon's Brock Drengenberg won the 800 meter race to claim the state title, and he also finished 6th in the 1600 meter run. His teammate Cadyn Grafton finished 2nd in the 1600.

Sycamore's 4x800 meter relay team won the state championship in that event. Rockford Christian placed top 5 in 3 relay races, finishing 4th in the 4x100 and 4x200, as well as 5th in the 4x400.

Sycamore's Tyler Carter took 5th in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, while Rockford Christian's Collin Hook finsihed 10th in the 110 meter hurdles.

The NIC-10 also had some representation in the 2-A meet. Freeport's Ky'ree Shirley finished 7th in the 110 meter hurdles and Don Tay Thompson took 9th in the 100 meter dash. He also finished 12th in the 200.

Boylan placed in a couple of field events. Kyle Agunod finished 7th in the discus, while Darcis Bitangalo finished 3rd in the long jump and 9th in the triple jump. Dixon's Dre Jackson took 9th in the shot put.

The track and field season wraps up with the 3-A state meet Saturday.