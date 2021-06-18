Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being shot dead

TOKYO (AP) — A wild brown bear on the the loose all night in a city in northern Japan wounded four people, entered a military camp and disrupted flights at an airport Friday before being shot and killed by authorities. The bear was seen wandering through the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday, triggering a number of calls to police. Over the next eight hours Hokkaido prefectural police said the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s. The bear forced its way into a military camp, injuring a soldier at the gate, before making its way onto a runway at a nearby airport. The bear finally fled to the woods, where it was shot.