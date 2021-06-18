OJ Simpson keeps fighting in Vegas against Goldman judgments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s lawyer says he will keep fighting recent court orders in Nevada that the former football star owes least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne said Friday he will ask the state Supreme Court to overturn orders to pay the slain man’s father, Fred Goldman, and a Connecticut man holding rights to collect the wrongful death claim of Ron Goldman’s mother, Sharon Rufo. The court activity follows a settlement of a defamation lawsuit Simpson filed against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. LaVergne says there’s no public proof any money changed hands.