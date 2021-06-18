Skip to Content

Loves Park family is displaced following early morning house fire

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local family is displaced after an early morning fire destroys their home.

Loves Park Fire officials say the fire started around 4:00 a.m. on Friday in the 5900 block of Heritage Place. The family was able to get out of the home safely and no injures are reported.

Officials say about ten agencies responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as well as the cost of damage. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

