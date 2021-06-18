Skip to Content

Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner’s favor

New
3:24 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is voting in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time Friday for the vote. Public apathy has been widespread after a panel under Khamenei barred hundreds of candidates, including reformists and those aligned with the outgoing president, the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani. State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the dominant front-runner among the four candidates. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati is running as the moderate candidate but hasn’t inspired the same support as Rouhani.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content