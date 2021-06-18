Illinois government offices closed Friday for Juneteenth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Government offices across the state will be closed Friday for Juneteenth after it was declared both a state and federal holiday this week.



This includes the Winnebago and Boone County courthouses and court offices.

President Joe Biden signed the government holiday into law on Thursday.



Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees.



Mail delivery will continue as scheduled Friday and Saturday; the United States Postal Service says it was not able to cease operations to accommodate the observance due to the short amount of time provided.



Individuals are still able to visit the Secretary of State’s website for virtual services.



Juneteenth commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas learned they’d been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years after its passage.