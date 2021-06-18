Hong Kong court holds first hearing for Apple Daily execs

HONG KONG (AP) — The top editor of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company have been brought to court for their first hearing since their arrest under the city’s national security law. Ryan Law, the chief editor, and Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, are charged with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security in a case widely seen as an attack on press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Three others also arrested Thursday _ two Apple Daily senior editors and another executive _ have not been charged yet and were released on bail late Friday pending further investigation. The Apple Daily supported massive protests demanding more democracy in 2019 and has criticized the subsequent crackdown.