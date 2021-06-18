EXPLAINER: Iran vote to determine next president, direction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s presidential election Friday will determine who will lead the country’s civilian government. The vote comes as tensions remain high between the Islamic Republic and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Among the seven candidates, hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi appears to be the front-runner based on state-linked polling. Iran’s current president, the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani, is term limited from running again. The vote comes as negotiations continue over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the West.