EXPLAINER: India switches policy but still short of vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — Starting Monday, every adult in India will be eligible for a free vaccine paid for by the federal government. The new policy was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. It ends a complex system introduced just last month of buying and distributing vaccines that overburdened states and led to inequities in how the shots were handed out. India is a key supplier of vaccines around the world, and its missteps at home have led it to stop exports of shots, leaving millions of people around the world waiting unprotected. Only about 3.5% of Indians are fully vaccinated and while supporters hope the policy change will make vaccine distribution more equitable, poor planning means shortages will continue.