Evacuation order lifted after Illinois chemical plant blast

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A fire chief is telling residents who were evacuated after a massive explosion at a northern Illinois chemical plant that they can return to their homes. Friday’s announcement by Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson also means that businesses near the Chemtool Inc. plant can reopen. The residents have been out of their homes since Monday morning’s explosion at the plant that manufactures lubricants. Officials say the fire is expected to continue to smolder for days but air. soil and water tests indicate it is safe to return home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation ,but officials say it there is no indication it was caused by any criminal activity.