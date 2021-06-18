Duvall hits slam, 2-run shot, Marlins clobber Cubs 10-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt the Cubs their fourth loss in five. Jorge Alfaro had three hits and scored twice as the teams met for the first time since Miami swept Chicago 2-0 in their NL wild-card series in October. Duvall had three hits. He smacked his fifth career slam to cap Miami’s five-run third inning against shaky Cubs starter Zach Davies.