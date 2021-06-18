AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Many Americans are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, even as some worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Majorities of Americans who were regularly doing so before the pandemic say they’re returning to bars or restaurants, traveling and attending live events. Just 21% are very or extremely worried about a COVID-19 infection in their inner circle, and just 25% are highly concerned that the lifted restrictions will lead to additional COVID-19 infections in their community.