Alvarez’s RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory. Luis García allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, and Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth for the win.