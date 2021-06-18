A look at the candidates in Iran’s presidential election

Iranians are voting on who should be the country’s next president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. While the race is wide open due to President Hassan Rouhani being term limited from running again, authorities barred his allies and reformists from entering the race. That has analysts believing hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is the clear front-runner. The only competitor who represents a stand-in for Rouhani’s administration, the former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, has argued others in the race serve as proxies for Raisi and allow the cleric to avoid criticizing him directly.