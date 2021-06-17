UN alarmed by abuse of civilians in Myanmar conflict

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations’ office in Myanmar has expressed concern about escalating human rights abuses after reports this week that a group opposed to the country’s ruling military may have executed 25 civilians and that government security forces burned a village. The struggle between the military regime that took power in February after ousting the elected government and those opposing the takeover has sharpened in recent months. Elements of what had initially been a nonviolent civil disobedience movement against the takeover evolved into a fledgling armed resistance force. The U.N. office called on all parties in Myanmar’s crisis to ensure respect of international human rights norms and standards.