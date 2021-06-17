Swedish leader to decide what’s best after confidence vote

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says he will wait to learn the outcome of no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best” for the country after a government ally won support from three opposition parties to unseat him. The Left Party said this week that it had lost confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his center-left minority government, The small party said it would call for a no-confidence vote in the 349-seat Riksdag if the prime minister didn’t stop a proposal to abolish rent controls on newly built properties. Lofven called the Left Party’s threat “so hasty.” He said Thursday that the wording of the plan at the center of the party’s demand wasn’t final.