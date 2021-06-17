Stateline’s severe potential increases as heat, humidity build

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a slow start to severe weather season, the potential for large hail and strong winds arrive late Thursday.

Timing out Thursday's thunderstorms:

The morning and afternoon hours remain generally dry. The Stateline's severe weather potential comes in Thursday night, which is highlighted in red.

Storms are likely to bring strong wind to the Stateline.

Thursday afternoon:

Much of Thursday remains dry, including during the hottest part of the day. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s in Rockford, with upper 80s likely elsewhere. The combination of heat and humidity set the stage for Thursday night's severe weather potential.

Thursday night:

During the overnight hours Thursday, severe weather is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a "enhanced" risk for severe weather, which is a 3 on a 1 to 5 scale. This means scattered severe thunderstorms are likely.

An "enhanced" risk for severe weather Thursday night.

With this potential coming in during the time when many are asleep, it is very important to have ways to get notifications. The most dangerous time for severe weather is during the overnight, when people aren't paying attention to their surroundings.

All threats of severe weather are possible between late Thursday night and early Friday. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Much needed rainfall is possible, but this could fall in a very small window. If 1" or 2" falls within a couple of hours, flash flooding could be a concern in spite of the very dry conditions.

Heavy rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Severe threat dwindles:

Early Friday morning sees the severe potential diminish by 5 a.m. A few showers could linger through 7 a.m., but much of the morning stays dry. As the sunshine persists through the end of the work week, highs again top out into the lower 90s.

As a cold front slices through late Friday afternoon and evening, an isolated shower or storm could develop by sunset. The start of the weekend looks dry, with sunshine and warm weather sticking around. Father's Day brings scattered showers and thunderstorms.