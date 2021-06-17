Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 730 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Woodbine, or 14

miles east of Galena, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Woodbine, Massbach and Elmoville.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding

of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If

you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.