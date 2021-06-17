Severe storms still in play through the overnight hours

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the Stateline has seen some rain already, stay ready for more storms late overnight. Severe weather is ongoing in central Wisconsin, and may still track into the Stateline.

Overnight threat:

A quick round of rain and storms sweeps out of the Stateline, but may not do much to settle down the atmosphere. As a result, severe weather may still be possible late overnight.

While the storms may trend more into southeast Wisconsin, the Stateline isn't out of the woods yet for strong to severe storms overnight.

A powerful line of storms keeps firing over northwest Wisconsin, and moves into central Wisconsin before midnight. After midnight, that line looks to dive southeast and towards the Stateline.

Damaging winds and torrential rainfall remain the main threats we face overnight.

The storms look to arrive around 3 am. Current trends put most of the severe weather into southeast Wisconsin, but the atmosphere may be primed for severe weather locally. Have ways to get alerts overnight in case the severe weather moves into your neighborhood.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, but not as likely as the severe winds. The winds may be strong enough to knock down tree limbs. The severe storm threat should exit by sunrise.

Flash flooding remains a concern as well. While we are in a severe drought (or worse) in spots, too much rain too quickly can still lead to flooding. Rain may fall at rates of 1-2" per hour, creating rapid flooding. If you are out driving before sunrise, do not drive into any flooded road! Find a different route.

Quieter for a short while:

The early morning storms should help keep severe weather way for Friday afternoon. The Stateline is right on the fringe of the severe threat, however.

Overnight storms should settle the atmosphere down for Friday. If they don't, we may see another round of potentially severe weather in the afternoon. For now, the severe threats look to stay just out of the Stateline and closer to the I-80 corridor (and south from there).

Friday remains hot and humid, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see partly cloudy, breezy, and humid weather, while storms fire up to our south.

Saturday keeps the heat, but the humidity backs off again. The dry air should make the low 90s feel a little more comfortable on Saturday. The drier weather also means more sunshine for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday brings the humid weather back. With added muggy air and temperatures around 90 degrees, strong thunderstorms may be possible again. While too early to say if we'll see severe weather, adjust your plans accordingly for Father's Day.

Cooler next week:

Behind Sunday's storms, temperatures drop off in a big way. Every day this month has been above or well above average. Starting Monday, we see the coolest weather of the month.

Temperatures fall into the upper 70's for the first time this month Monday, then keep dropping from there. We may cool into the low 70's on Tuesday, with the 40's possible at night!

Conditions slowly return to average late next week, so look for the 80's by the end of the week.