Pompeo unveils PAC, demurs on possible 2024 presidential bid

1:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the latest former Trump administration official to launch a political action committee. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Pompeo declined to link the move to a possible 2024 presidential bid. He also wouldn’t say whether a potential run by his old boss, former President Donald Trump, would sway any plans. Pompeo spoke with AP two days after formally launching a political action committee he said he would use to boost conservative candidates across the country in 2022 races at the state and federal levels. 

Associated Press

