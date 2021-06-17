Lubrizol updates on EPA referral, OSHA visit, health and safety

ROCKTON (WREX) — Lubrizol, the company that owns Chemtool, released an updated statement related to the massive fire that is still burning in Rockton.

"We are devastated by the fire at our Chemtool Rockton site and regret the disruption to area residents," Lubrizol said.

Residents within a mile of the plant are still under an evacuation order.

"We again want to thank the first responders, safety forces and all organizations responding to this incident," Lubrizol said in a statement. "We are grateful for your actions and will continue to provide our support."

Health and Safety

"We are confident that the materials burned in the fire pose no health risk in the short or long-term, other than the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke," the company said.

The Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency hasn't confirmed that, but they have said air and water quality remains safe and stable.

Lubrizol said that during the fire, chemicals at the plant will revert to their elemental form like carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen.

It released this graphic about the mix of elements from Chemtool's materials:

EPA Referral

On Tuesday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency called on the Illinois Attorney General to pursue legal action against Chemtool in connection with the fire.

Lubrizol said it has not seen a formal document of this referral, but it will work with state and federal regulators to address their concerns.

In an earlier statement, Lubrizol said this referral was procedural and expected.

Debris Clean Up and Community Support

Lubrizol contracted Clean Harbors to remove fire-related debris. Residents can call 877-552-8942 to learn more.

The Winnebago County Health Department told residents not to pick up debris with their bare hands. While health officials know what burned inside the plant, they aren't sure what the content of the debris is yet.

Dr. Sandra Martell suggested residents pick up debris with a rake or shovel and dispose of it separate of your household trash.

Lubrizol said it has donated to the Rockton Lions Club, Northwestern Illinois Red Cross, and Northern Illinois Food Banks to show its support for the community.

Request for Reimbursement

Lubrizol offered to reimburse community members for personal expenses tied to the evacuation, such as a hotel stays.

Here's a copy of the reimbursement claim form:

The completed form can be emailed to RCKClaims@Chemtool.com or mailed to Chemtool Incorporated, Attn: Lisa Williamson, 29400 Lakeland Boulevard, Wickliffe, Ohio 44092.

Employee Support

Earlier this week, Lubrizol announced Chemtool employees would receive full pay and benefits.

Lubrizol will also provide counseling to employees who want or need it.

Recent OSHA Visit

Weeks ago, federal investigators visited the plant due to a complaint, an investigation that is also still underway.

The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visited the plant on May 20 due to a complaint.

On Thursday, Lubrziol said the OSHA visit is unrelated to the fire.