Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — The author and journalist Janet Malcolm has died at age 86. She was known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself. A longtime staff writer for The New Yorker and author of several books, the Prague native practiced a kind of post-modern style. She often called attention to her own role in the narrative, questioning whether even the most conscientious observer could be trusted. In 1999, the Modern Library ranked her book “The Journalist and the Murderer” No. 97 on its list of the 100 best nonfiction releases of the 20th century.