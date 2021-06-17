Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prosecutors charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year. The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq. His family criticized Israeli authorities’ investigation into his killing and called for much tougher charges against the police officer. The 32-year-old Hallaq was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate in May 2020 as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended. The officer’s commander, who was also present during the incident, was not charged.