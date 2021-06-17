Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote on Friday for a new president. Diplomats are trying to find a way to get both Washington and Tehran to reenter the accord. The deal represents the signature accomplishment of the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s eight years in office. It suspended crushing sanctions in exchange for strict monitoring and limiting of Iran’s uranium stockpile. Analysts and polling suggest a U.S.-sanctioned hard-line candidate will win the vote, signaling that a return to the nuclear deal may be possible but it likely won’t lead to a further detente between Iran and the West.