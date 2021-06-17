Illinois joins states with vaccine incentive lotteries

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has joined the group of states offering millions of dollars in cash prizes and scholarships to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday the state will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Prizes will range from $100,000 to $1 million, and children can win a college savings plan worth $150,000. Names in Illinois’ vaccination database will be automatically eligible for the lottery. Participants will be required to have a shot by July 1. Weekly drawings will begin July 8.