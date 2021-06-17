Hawaii soldier pleads not guilty to murder in wife’s death

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii-based soldier is pleading not guilty in military court to first-degree premeditated murder in the January beating and stabbing death of his wife. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports a trial date for Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez has been set for Nov. 8. Army prosecutors say the couple were going through a divorce and Hernandez Perez wanted to get back together with a high school sweetheart in Florida. Army prosecutors say Hernandez Perez took out a life insurance policy on his wife and Googled how many swings it took to kill someone with a bat. His wife’s body was found stuffed in an outdoor trash bin.